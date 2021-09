Unfortunately, after a while, your dishwasher can give off a bad smell each time you open it. Here are a few tips on how to remedy this. First of all, the best way to deodorise your dishwasher is to pour about 2 litres of white vinegar into the machine and to run it while empty. Why do this? In order to deep clean it, remove the limescale and eliminate odours. Then, in a basin or container pour baking soda into hot water. Soak a clean cloth with this mixture, and scrub the inside of your dishwasher with it. This will eliminate any remaining impurities and will prevent bad odours from reappearing.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO