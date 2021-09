Beatrice Arlene Johnson passed away peacefully, with her sister-in-law Marge by her side, at The Landings in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota on Sunday, September 5th at the age of 88. Beatrice (Pfarr) Johnson was born on October 17, 1932 to Alvin and Bertha (Woehl) Pfarr in Windsor Township near Jamestown, North Dakota.