CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Cynic Releases Final Unreleased Sean Malone Track and Transcription

By Kevin Johnson
No Treble
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world lost an amazing musician in December of 2020 with the passing of Cynic bassist Sean Malone. Bandleader Paul Masvidal has now opened up on the details of the fretless metal icon’s death in a touching tribute. “Since my friend and Cynic bandmate Sean Malone’s passing in late 2020,...

www.notreble.com

Comments / 0

Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

CYNIC Bassist SEAN MALONE's Cause Of Death Revealed

CYNIC has shared a touching tribute to late bassist Sean Malone, who died on December 7, 2020. To commemorate Malone's legacy, CYNIC has released a never-before-heard recorded performance of the song "Integral" in which Malone performs fretless bass. "Integral" was originally released as a solo guitar and vocal track on CYNIC's "Re-Traced" EP.
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

The Used Releasing 11 New Heartland Tracks

The Used have announced they will be releasing a Deluxe Edition of their Heartwork album next Friday, September 10th, which will feature 11 new tracks. The album was produced by John Feldmann and new songs on the deluxe edition were all written during the original sessions for the "Heartwork" album with collaborators like Blink-182's Mark Hoppus.
MUSIC
metalinsider.net

Cynic share memorial tribute for late bassist Sean Malone

Following the death of Cynic bassist Sean Malone, who passed away on December 7th, 2020, the group has shared a heartfelt tribute to their late bandmate. To honor Malone’s legacy, the band has shared a never-before-heard recorded performance of the song “Integral,” which was initially released as a solo guitar and vocal track on Cynic’s Re-Traced EP. Today (3rd), Cynic founding member and guitarist Paul Masvidal has revealed Malone’s cause of death was suicide.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
theprp.com

Cynic Honor Late Bandmate Sean Malone With Previously Unreleased “Integral” Performance, Launch Suicide Prevention Initiative

Cynic vocalist/guitarist Paul Masvidal has newly paid tribute to his late bandmate Sean Malone, who passed away on December 07th of 2020. In honor of his fallen bandmate, Masvidal has issued a previously unreleased version of the track “Integral” featuring fretless bass from Malone. Malone recorded his bass parts on that track several years after its release on the band’s 2010 EP “Re-Traced“.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Doors To Release Two Hours Of Unreleased Outtakes

Ahead of this year’s 50th anniversary box set, The Doors have released the original demo version of “Riders on The Storm.” It was recently discovered on an unmarked reel in the band's vault after being lost for decades. It’s been posted online and is set to an animated video of...
MUSIC
premierguitar.com

Radiohead Unveils 'KID A MNESIA' and Drops New Unreleased Track

Radiohead announces KID A MNESIA, a multiple format triple-album release marking the 21st anniversary of Kid A and Amnesiac, out November 5th via XL Recordings. KID A MNESIA collects Radiohead's fourth and fifth albums alongside the debut of a newly compiled third disc titled Kid Amnesiae. Exclusive to this release, Kid Amnesiae is comprised of unearthed material culled from the Kid A / Amnesiac sessions. Along with alternate versions and elements of Kid A and Amnesiac album tracks and B-Sides, Kid Amnesiae features the never-before-heard "If You Say the Word" (available now as a digital single) and a previously unreleased studio recording of "Follow Me Around."
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Larry Fleet releases ‘Stack Of Records’ title track

Big Loud Records breakout artist Larry Fleet is headed for the debut of his full-length album, and now shares the roots of his soulful sound with the new track, “Stack of Records,” out now. As the project’s title track and opening song, the grooving standout serves as Fleet’s country star origin story, and a swaying tribute to his eclectic influence.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Reinert
Person
Paul Masvidal
Billboard

Radiohead Announces 'Kid A' & 'Amnesiac' Reissued Album With Previously Unreleased Tracks

Radiohead is celebrating the anniversaries of the band's fourth and fifth albums, Kid A and Amnesiac, with a joint reissue project alongside a new album titled Kid Amnesiae. For the multi-format triple-album release, dubbed Kid A Mnesia, the rock band will commemorate the 21st anniversary of Kid A, which originally came out on Oct. 2, 2000, via Parlophone and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the 20th anniversary of Amnesiac, which was first released on May 30, 2001, via Parlophone and Capitol Records and peaked at No 2. on the Billboard 200. Kid Amnesiae is made up of alternate versions and B-sides of Kid A and Amnesiac as well as previously unreleased songs that were recorded during the sessions for both albums, including "If You Say the Word," which was released as a digital single on Tuesday (Sept. 7), and "Follow Me Around." Kid A Mnesia will be released on Nov. 5, 2021 via XL Recordings.
MUSIC
No Treble

David Ellefson Reveals New Album with The Lucid

After teasing a new project last week, David Ellefson has revealed more details of his next venture. The Lucid is a new band featuring the former Megadeth bassist alongside Songe vocalist Vinnie Dombroski, Fear Factory drummer Mike Heller, and guitarist Drew Fortier. The group will be releasing a new album...
MUSIC
wcsx.com

Jerry Cantrell Releases Title Track off ‘Brighten’

Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains has released the title track from his new album, Brighten, plus a psychedelic music video for the track. “Brighten” comes after “Atone,” which Cantrell released as the first taste of new music off the album back in July. The new track features classic, Alice in Chains-esque harmonies and strong guitars, making this a likely favorite for fans of the grunge band.
MUSIC
kpopstarz.com

MAMAMOO 'Best Album' to Feature Their Hit Songs and Unreleased Track

MAMAMOO is set to release "The Best" album that will compile all their hit tracks throughout their seven years in the industry, and will also include the never-before-released song. Keep on reading to know the details. MAMAMOO THE BEST Album to Compile Hit Songs, New Track. MAMAMOO's agency, RBW, stated...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cynic#Transcription#Suicide#Bandcamp#Twloha#The Trevor Project
myk104.com

Kanye West finally releases ‘Donda’

Kanye West’s long-awaited album Donda has finally arrived. The album hit streaming services Sunday morning following three listening events over the past month — the latest one taking place Thursday in Kanye’s hometown of Chicago. Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.
MUSIC
Paste Magazine

Dummy Share Video for New Track "Final Weapon"

The charming fuzz of Los Angeles noise-pop group Dummy continues to sizzle as they tease their forthcoming album Mandatory Enjoyment (out Oct. 22 on Trouble In Mind) with the release of their hypnotic new single “Final Weapon.” Following the warm haze of previous single “Daffodils,” “Final Weapon” is built from a driving, synthy beat that quietly mesmerizes the listener as it blossoms into a lush explosion of bright organs and guitars. Lyrics depicting apocalyptic imagery only heighten the song’s psychedelic inclinations and lend a sort of spirituality to its euphoric heights.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Kerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Ghost stream cover of Enter Sandman from The Metallica Blacklist

Swedish rockers Ghost are streaming their version of the 1991 classic, “Enter Sandman”, from the newly-released collection, “The Metallica Blacklist.”. The project features interpretations of songs from The Black Album from more than 50 artists spanning a vast range of genres, generations, cultures, continents and more; all profits from the project will be split evenly between Metallica’s non-profit Foundation and 50+ charities chosen by the artists who play on the album.
ROCK MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
No Treble

Vapors of Morphine Announce New Album, Tour Dates

Vapors of Morphine have announced a new album called Fear & Fantasy, which will be released on September 24th. The band, which features former members of Morphine, is previewing the record with its first single, entitled Irene. Similar to the late Mark Sandman’s work in Morphine, multi-instrumentalist Jeremy Lyons carries...
ROCK MUSIC
wfpk.org

Dr. Dog share previously unreleased track for compilation to benefit homicide survivors

Don’t be too sad about Philly band Dr. Dog declaring they’ll tour no more once they wrap up their 2021 dates because there is still good Dr. Dog news to be had!. The band is part of a new compilation called Luz de Vida II: A Compilation to Benefit Homicide Survivors, which will mark the ten year anniversary of the devastating 2011 mass shooting in Tucson, Arizona that killed six people and injured 19 others. Proceeds from the release will go to aid and comfort survivors through the Tucson Together Fund.
MUSIC
hennemusic.com

Yes release new track Dare To Know

Yes have released a video for “Dare To Know”, a new track from their forthcoming album, “The Quest.”. “’Dare To Know’ presents a guitar theme played within many different arrangements, with different chord structures and altered textures,” says Steve Howe. “The 'idea' mentioned in the first verse gets described later as an awakening to the subtle goings on within our bodies and mind, all geared to nature's scheme of things, all fluctuating and rearranging according to the principles of life, as we know it. The centerpiece leaves the orchestra alone to elaborate and develop the way the theme is heard, then augments the closing minutes of the song as it rests, with an acoustic guitar cadenza.”
MUSIC
No Treble

Song Premiere: Joshua Crumbly’s “C.S.C”

Bassist, producer, and songwriter Joshua Crumbly is gearing up to drop his second full-length solo album, entitled ForEver, on October 8th. The bassist, who provides low notes for artists like Kamasi Washington and Leon Bridges, began the project as a totally solo bass effort but became compelled to branch out and add other instruments as well as guest artists.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy