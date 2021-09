Perhaps you can hear the sound of jingle bells. The NFL is set to kick off the 2021 season, and the Denver Broncos begin the year with a matchup against the New York Giants. Throughout the offseason the main focus has been the QB battle between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock. With Bridgewater taking the reins, our gaze can turn to the regular season. What has stuck out in the build up to Week 1 is the belief that the Broncos can come away with their first win in a season opener since Vic Fangio became the head coach.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO