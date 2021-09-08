Latest NY COVID numbers show Long Island with highest infection rate in the state after NYC

Long Island is coming in right behind New York City for the highest number of new positive coronavirus cases in New York.

Pediatrician Dr. John Zaso says he’s not shocked by the new numbers as the delta variant is taking control of the country.

“Not that we have to be paranoid, but we just want to be careful,” Zaso says.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s most recent infection numbers show Suffolk County with 394 new coronavirus cases and Nassau County with 225 new infections.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott is encouraging people to stay vigilant and remember that the pandemic is not over yet.

“People are kind of think like we are back in 2019—days before we even heard of COVID,” Pigott says. “We’re not there yet.”

Some people on Long Island say they are still concerned and wear masks whenever possible.

“Just wait until the numbers go down,” one Huntington resident says. “We don’t need Huntington Hospital filled.”

Students also say they are a little nervous with the school year coming.

“It’s going to be our sophomore years, so we don’t want another school year ruined,” one student said.

Another student told News 12 they don’t want to go back to hybrid or remote learning.

Dr. Zaso says people should go out and continue living their lives but says everyone should be aware and cautious about the rise in cases.

MORE: CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Health officials warn Labor Day weekend revelers over COVID-19 delta variant concerns

The New Normal: Doctors discuss how vaccinating can break surge of COVID cases, hospitalizations