New York City, NY

Latest NY COVID numbers show Long Island with highest infection rate in the state after NYC

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

Long Island is coming in right behind New York City for the highest number of new positive coronavirus cases in New York.

Pediatrician Dr. John Zaso says he’s not shocked by the new numbers as the delta variant is taking control of the country.

“Not that we have to be paranoid, but we just want to be careful,” Zaso says.

Gov. Kathy Hochul’s most recent infection numbers show Suffolk County with 394 new coronavirus cases and Nassau County with 225 new infections.

Suffolk County Health Commissioner Gregson Pigott is encouraging people to stay vigilant and remember that the pandemic is not over yet.

“People are kind of think like we are back in 2019—days before we even heard of COVID,” Pigott says. “We’re not there yet.”

Some people on Long Island say they are still concerned and wear masks whenever possible.

“Just wait until the numbers go down,” one Huntington resident says. “We don’t need Huntington Hospital filled.”

Students also say they are a little nervous with the school year coming.

“It’s going to be our sophomore years, so we don’t want another school year ruined,” one student said.

Another student told News 12 they don’t want to go back to hybrid or remote learning.

Dr. Zaso says people should go out and continue living their lives but says everyone should be aware and cautious about the rise in cases.

The Brooklyn Chick
5d ago

Covid 19, Go away........We hate you and the negative impact that ypu had on EVERYONE'S lives..........I hate Covid 19.....

694khan
5d ago

guess who has the highest vaccination rate in new York..that's right you guessed it..long island!

mememcgee
4d ago

It's Suffolk County; their not very bright out here. Their the ones who still think Trumpy Bear is the president. I feel bad for the Dr's and Nurses. They will never get a break because of these ("the government is not telling me what to do") people. They've already all been vaccinated before starting school. They should read the over three hundred thousand pages of vaccine data. Then get a shot. Bogus reasons why not to get a shot. Hopefully they'll be no restaurant dining, no movies, no gyms, no football, no basketball, no baseball, and no out of the country vacations (because the US is currently banned from places) and no job either. NO VACCINE? HAVE IT YOUR WAY.

