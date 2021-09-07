CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
YMCA of South Florida and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital Collaborate to Advance Water Safety and Drowning Prevention

Cover picture for the articleThe YMCA of South Florida and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital have announced a partnership aimed at addressing one of the region’s most pressing child safety concerns. The collaboration, which focuses on the high incidence of child drownings and near drownings in South Florida, will promote greater community awareness of water safety and drowning prevention measures.

