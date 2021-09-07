CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears: Jamie Spears files petition to end daughter's conservatorship

By KJ Hiramoto
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - Britney Spears' father has filed a petition to end the singer's conservatorship, FOX 11 has confirmed. While the conservatorship isn't officially over just yet, Jamie Spears had been working with the Los Angeles County court and his daughter Britney's attorney for weeks to prepare an "orderly transition to a new conservator." But with Tuesday's development, it appears the conservatorship is on the verge of ending all together.

