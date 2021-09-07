Interview: Tom Collina of the Ploughshares Fund on the politics of defense spending

Not long before this interview began, the US Senate’s Armed Services Committee endorsed a defense authorization bill that was $25 billion higher than the Biden administration’s defense proposal—which would, if adopted, bring the total fiscal 2022 budget to $778 billion, a $38 billion increase over the previous, enormous defense spending plan. Tom Collina, director of policy at the Ploughshares Fund, has worked in Washington for decades on nuclear weapons and other defense issues. I asked him about efforts to restrain US defense spending, why they’ve been failing of late, and what must change, if ceaseless (and often mindless) autopilot increases in the US military budget are to be brought under something that resembles rational review.