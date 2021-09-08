CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Evansville’s Linconshire Front Porch Festival Happening October 3rd

By Melissa Awesome
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 5 days ago
This year marks the 5th annual Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival in Evansville. The Lincolnshire Front Porch Festival will take place on October 3rd, and it's free to enjoy! The event will kick off with free yoga from 1 PM- 2 PM at the "triangle" at Willow Road and Bayard Park Drive. After the free yoga, the live music kicks up and will go from 2 PM until 6 PM. You'll be able to walk all around the neighborhood in Lincolnshire and enjoy all kinds of live music. The music can be found throughout the neighborhood that borders Lincoln Avenue, US 41, Washington Avenue, and Lodge Avenue.

newstalk1280.com

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

