Countries Have To Rebuild Health Systems: WHO South-East Asia Regional Director

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU, Nepal — Taking lessons from the ongoing pandemic and emphasizing a once-in-a-century opportunity, countries of WHO South-East Asia Region adopted a Ministerial Declaration resolving to strengthen health system resilience to ensure health security. As the five-day Regional Committee meeting of the WHO South-East Asia Region began on Sept. 6,...

