Afterpay tells Senate inquiry crypto could slash merchant payment costs

By Brian Quarmby
CoinTelegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian buy now pay later (BNPL) firm Afterpay believes that local merchants can slash payment costs by utilizing cryptocurrencies. In a submission to the Senate inquiry into “Australia as a Technology and Financial Center,” Afterpay stated that the use of blockchain-based transactions could cut the fees associated with traditional payment methods, including card issuer, network operator and banking fees:

cointelegraph.com

