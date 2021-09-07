James Harms

James Allen Harms, 71, of Adams, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 13, 1949 in Beatrice to Roy and Viola (Meints) Harms. He graduated from Adams High School in 1967. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1970 to 1972. On September 2, 1972 he married Patricia Kempkes at St. Mary Catholic Church of St. Mary. He worked for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad as a carman for 30 years. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, looking at tractors, collecting things, and spending time with his grandchildren.