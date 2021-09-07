T-Rex: Her Fight for Gold

It's 1992. Rob Liefeld has published Youngblood #1 from Image Comics. However, orders for Youngblood #2 are half those of Youngblood #1, and schedules are biting. What's the boy to do? Why solicit Youngblood #0 – which is like a Youngblood #1, with artists Dan Fraga and Danny Miki helping him with the schedule. Set before Youngblood #1, pinning off a few new Youngblood characters and ideas, and maybe helping boost Youngblood #3 orders in the process. And in the early days of premium and variant covers, a gold-embossed logo. It also helps that this issue was published with a coupon for Image Comics #0. The coupons could be found in direct market editions of Brigade #2, Savage Dragon #3, Spawn #4, Youngblood #0, Cyberforce #1, Shadowhawk #1, and WildC.A.T.s #2. and, for some reason, this copy is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions at a 9.8 CGC slabbed grade never had its coupon clipped.

COMICS ・ 1 DAY AGO