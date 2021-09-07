T-Rex: Her Fight for Gold

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the article17-year-old boxer Claressa 'T-Rex' Shields rose from the streets of Flint, Michigan to the gold medal podium in London 2012. Flint, a city made famous by Michael Moore’s documentary Roger & Me, and more recently by the lead poisoning water crisis, has been hard-hit for years as factories closed, jobs left, and crime, unemployment, and poverty became endemic. It’s the most unlikely and challenging of backgrounds for an Olympic athlete to make it through. But Claressa “T-Rex” Shields is as tough as they come.

Dutch police thought they had arrested Europe’s most wanted mafia boss. Instead, they got a British racing fan.

A British Formula 1 fan was arrested in the Netherlands last week after he was mistaken for a Sicilian mafia boss who is one of Europe’s most wanted fugitives. The 54-year-old man, identified by his attorney only as Mark L, was apprehended by heavily armed police while having a meal with his son at a restaurant in the Hague, his lawyer told The Washington Post.
Lloyds Bank has partnered with artist and ethnographer Paula Zuccotti to visualise people’s monthly bank statements as works of art. The aim is to encourage people to think differently about their financial behaviour and have a better relationship with money. The Lloyds Bank Making A Statement exhibition features wall-sized displays of people’s monthly spend, bringing to life exactly where their money has gone and revealing some of their less conscious spending decisions. The exhibition - running from 9 to 11 September in London's Soho - includes an interactive space for visitors to create their own statement artwork to inspire conversations about their own spending.
It's 1992. Rob Liefeld has published Youngblood #1 from Image Comics. However, orders for Youngblood #2 are half those of Youngblood #1, and schedules are biting. What's the boy to do? Why solicit Youngblood #0 – which is like a Youngblood #1, with artists Dan Fraga and Danny Miki helping him with the schedule. Set before Youngblood #1, pinning off a few new Youngblood characters and ideas, and maybe helping boost Youngblood #3 orders in the process. And in the early days of premium and variant covers, a gold-embossed logo. It also helps that this issue was published with a coupon for Image Comics #0. The coupons could be found in direct market editions of Brigade #2, Savage Dragon #3, Spawn #4, Youngblood #0, Cyberforce #1, Shadowhawk #1, and WildC.A.T.s #2. and, for some reason, this copy is currently up for auction from Heritage Auctions at a 9.8 CGC slabbed grade never had its coupon clipped.
Rickie lawfully entered the United States as a Cambodian refugee. Long after having served his time in prison, he now faces deportation for his 20-year-old convictions in Pennsylvania, specifically a misdemeanor and a firearm possession for a crime he did not commit. Now, he’s waiting to see if he can get a pardon and stop living in fear of deportation.
The winners of the Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition, which aims to showcase “the beauty and complexity of life as seen through the light microscope,” were announced today. This is the 47th year of the photo competition, which is open to anyone with an interest in microscopy—the use of microscopes...
It has been 25 years since the iconic rapper Tupac Shakur was shot and killed and now the car that he was riding in that fateful night is up for sale. The 1996 BMW 750iL is the same one Pac was riding in the night he was shot in Las Vegas along with Suge Knight who was driving the vehicle on Sept. 7, 1996. Tupac was struck in the chest, arm, and thigh by four .40 caliber rounds from a Glock. The Dear Mama rapper was rushed to the hospital but he died six days later from the gunshot wounds. He was 25 years old.
British actress Tanya Fear, known for her role in the 2018 Doctor Who episode "Arachnids in the UK," has been found after being reported missing in Los Angeles. CBS News reports having had the news confirmed by a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department. Initial reports stated that Fear, 31, had last seen near The Hollywood Bowl on September 9th. She hadn't contacted friends or family in three days, though newer reports said she had been spotted at the Trader Joe's on Santa Monica Boulevard on September 12th. The Los Angeles Police Department filed a missing person report for Fear on September 9th. Fear's friends and family then set up the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account dedicated to locating her and encouraged others to tweet with the hashtag #FindTanyaFear, sharing any information they had regarding her whereabouts.
Trina is a rapper who has spent over two decades in the music industry. As well as gaining fame for her songs including ‘Here We Go’, ‘Pull Over’, ‘B R Right’, ‘Single Again’ and ‘Look Back at Me’, she’s also a cast member on Love and Hip Hop Miami and has been since 2018.
A Bear Attempts to Fight a Woman and Her Dog on Camera. The moment a defensive mother black bear tried to fight her was filmed on a woman’s security camera. On Saturday, the woman was playing with her dog in her front yard in Manitoba, Canada, when the incident occurred.
American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was a late arrival at the 2021 Met Gala, but she attracted all kinds of attention the moment she stepped onto the red carpet. The Dallas-raised athlete was present at the ball, making her appearance known in a Theophilio-designed outfit. She wore a red corset-style top, a black fringe skirt, black bangles, and boots. "I feel delicious! I feel like Cinderella," she said on the red carpet, revealing that her outfit was inspired by a phoenix. "Just showing the world that no matter what you may see at the mud or the ashes, you can always rise up. The red is fire, and always ablaze."
The photos above are from Jiennah Crayton's Facebook page. As of Tuesday morning at 4am these photos had been shared over 5000 times. Hundreds of well wishes had poured in. It has been almost one month since he was killed by a suicide bomber. Now fallen Marine Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum of Jackson’s baby has been born.
THE Antiques Roadshow crowd gasped after a robe broke show records with a life-changing valuation – but there was one big problem. Expert Lee Young met a couple while stood next to the stunning robe, and he told them: “There are those moments in your life that you will always remember, and I will always remember standing here, but I certainly will also remember the first time that I saw this spectacular robe.”
