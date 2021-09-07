Catching Up on the Latest Roster Moves and Practice Squad Protections

The Miami Dolphins made several moves Tuesday involving their practice squad and reached injury settlements with a couple of players.

PRACTICE SQUAD PROTECTIONS

We'll start with the weekly practice protections, which protects up to four players from being poached by another team for that particular week.

The Dolphins used only three of their four allowed protections this week, and they went to QB Reid Sinnett, LB Calvin Munson and DE/OLB Jabaal Sheard.

From this vantage point, Sinnett figures to be protected pretty much every week given the importance of his position.

Sheard is the most experienced member of the practice squad and it probably should surprise no one if he's signed to the active roster at some point.

INJURY SETTLEMENTS

The Dolphins reached injury settlements Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire, with veteran linebacker Vince Biegel and rookie cornerback Jaytlin Askew.

Biegel was placed on IR on Aug. 28 and now will be eligible to sign with another NFL team once he's recovered from his injury. Biegel was hoping to come back from an Achilles injury but showed up for one of the joint practices in Chicago wearing a walking boot on the other foot.

Askew, an undrafted free agent from Georgia Tech, was waived/injured Aug. 17.

PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES

The Dolphins made a switch to their practice squad Tuesday when they signed guard/tackle Bobby Hart and placed Adam Pankey on the practice squad injured list.

Hart has played 79 games with 66 starts in six NFL seasons after being a seventh-round pick of the New York Giants in the 2015 draft. He's from Lauderhill, Florida, and played collegiately at Florida State.

Hart was among the final cuts of the Buffalo Bills two weeks ago after starting 13 games for the Cincinnati Bengals last season.

The moves followed those of Monday on the practice squad when the Dolphins signed WR Isaiah Ford, DT Benito Jones and FB/TE Carl Tucker. To make room, the Dolphins cut DE Jason Strowbridge and CB Tino Ellis.

Strowbridge was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft and now is among the three of 11 Dolphins picks no longer with the team, along with fellow fifth-round selection Curtis Weaver and seventh-round pick Malcolm Perry.

The seven still on the roster are Tua Tagovailoa, Austin Jackson, Noah Igbinoghene, Robert Hunt, Raekwon Davis, Brandon Jones, Solomon Kindley and Blake Ferguson.