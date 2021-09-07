Kutz 4 Kidz: Newburg Middle School is first school in Kentucky offering haircuts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been said that when you look your best, you feel your best. On Tuesday, by opening Kutz 4 Kidz, Newburg Middle School became the first in the state to offer haircuts just steps away from their classrooms. The barber shop is about more than just new looks, however; it’s also about confidence and support. Barber CJ Carter said the shop will be an integral part of students’ lives.