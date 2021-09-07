Storm Tracker Forecast - More Heat And More Smoke For The Valley

Northern California's weather heated up even more today as the air quality stayed relatively good in the valley. The Heat Advisory continues, and we can expect more smoke to push into the valley beginning tonight. A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for eastern Siskiyou and most of Modoc counties as a trough approaches northern California. That trough will change our wind direction, sending more smoke into the valley and foothills the next couple days. Tonight will be milder and smokier especially by morning. Lows will range from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 60s and 70s in the valley and foothills. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, hazy to smoky and almost as hot as Tuesday with highs in the 90s and lower 100s.