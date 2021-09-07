CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton-freewater, OR

Oldies Night highlights songs of Billy Joel

By East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 8 days ago

MILTON-FREEWATER — People are invited to “Come Just the Way You Are” as the hits of Billy Joel are featured during Oldies Night in Milton-Freewater. Known as the “Piano Man,” Joel has made a living with catchy, inspirational and sometimes political tunes, such as “Uptown Girl,” “Only the Good Die Young,” “She's Always a Woman,” “Goodnight Saigon” and “We Didn't Start the Fire.” BJ the DJ will spin a number of them Saturday, Sept. 11, 7-10 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 816 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. DJ Bob Jones also will provide commentary about the songs and the times.

