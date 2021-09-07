Cyberpunk 2077 Camera Mod Allows Players More Control When Taking Photos
When it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, it’s hard not to think about the incredible amount of hype and anticipation. Fans were waiting on this game to release for years. Developed under CD Projekt Red, their fame and track record for The Witcher trilogy had fans expecting the game quality to be next level. However, as we all know, the game launched as a buggy mess. It left fans wondering what happened. CD Projekt Red is still working on several different bug fixes to ensure this game meets its standards.gameranx.com
Comments / 0