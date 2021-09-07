Cosplay Spotlight: Resident Evil Chris Redfield – Plutonia_Cosplay

Resident Evil 3 Remake debuted more than a year ago with the intention of offering both a renewed look and a new vision of the survival horror original from 1999. Nemesis, after passing through the workshop, represented better than anyone the change suffered after more than two decades. However, it seems that it was not enough for the most enthusiastic PC users, because one of them has developed the mod that we all knew had to arrive at some point:He’s the impostor from Among Us! Thanks to the work of ThatAverageJoe, we can modify the PC version so that it is him, and not Nemesis, who tirelessly chases us through the streets of Racoon City. You can download it and try it yourself through Nexusmods.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO