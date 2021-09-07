Call of Duty Vanguard Gets Major Multiplayer Reveal

Hideo Kojima has released the final trailer for Death Stranding Director’s Cut. This was a game project that Kojima Productions has been working on since the launch of Death Stranding. We knew that Hideo Kojima was struggling to come up with trailers as he made a note of all the goals it needed to accomplish. For instance, Hideo Kojima was required to showcase a trailer that would appeal to players that never played Death Stranding along with those that enjoyed the game already. Now the final trailer is released, and you can check out the footage in the video embedded above.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO