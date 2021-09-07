CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty Vanguard Gets Major Multiplayer Reveal

By Rachel Kaser
Cover picture for the articleSledgehammer Games, the developers of Call of Duty Vanguard, have revealed several new details about the upcoming game’s multiplayer modes. The most important news it delivered in today’s stream was that gamers who pre-order the game will get access to the multiplayer beta, which will be available starting next weekend. We also learned that the game will not have factions, but will have operator progression systems that allow players to customize their preferred character.

