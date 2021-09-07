Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Developers Are Burning Fabric For the Sake of Detail
The developers of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 are burning things in order to more carefully simulate what burned things look like in games. Or something like that. Ninja Theory tweeted about burning pieces of fabric in the name of experimentation, which should give us some idea of what’s going to appear in the next Hellblade game — things are going to be set on fire, possibly including (but not limited to) Senua herself.gameranx.com
