CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 Developers Are Burning Fabric For the Sake of Detail

By Rachel Kaser
gameranx.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe developers of Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 are burning things in order to more carefully simulate what burned things look like in games. Or something like that. Ninja Theory tweeted about burning pieces of fabric in the name of experimentation, which should give us some idea of what’s going to appear in the next Hellblade game — things are going to be set on fire, possibly including (but not limited to) Senua herself.

gameranx.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Burning#Clothing#Ninja Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games

Comments / 0

Community Policy