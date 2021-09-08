Women’s History Network 2021 Community History Prize Winners: Friends of the Factories

Friends of the Factories Plaque Initiative in Solidarity with Derry Trades Union Council. The Friends of the Factory Workers scheme was the winner of the Women’s History Network Community History Prize in 2021. This project celebrates the history of the women who made shirts in the factories of the area, using plaques and heritage trails, schools projects, media work and so on. The judges were impressed by the wide level of community engagement that this project engendered, especially in view of the fact that it began without an initial budget, while eventually raising £5000. They noted that the project celebrated the value of women’s labour and liked the fact that this truly was a ‘grassroots’ project. Here, two of those involved in the project explain its significance.