Senators Announce Contract Extension for Pierre Dorion

The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have extended general manager (GM) Pierre Dorion through the 2024-25 season. “We’re very pleased to sign Pierre to a second extension as Senators general manager,” said owner Eugene Melnyk. “Dating to when he was named GM in 2016, Pierre has worked tirelessly towards building an organization that can compete with the National Hockey League’s best. He’s dedicated, detailed, and maintains a sound hockey mind. Under Pierre’s leadership, we have the utmost confidence that this team will soon be recognized as one that is consistently meriting success.”