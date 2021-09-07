Time running out to see WooSox play at Polar Park, here's what fans should know

WORCESTER — Summer always seems to go by quickly once the calendar switches to September and Labor Day is in the rearview mirror. It also means the baseball season is in its final stretch and the Worcester Red Sox only have 10 home games remaining in their inaugural season at Polar Park. The WooSox have enjoyed success both on and off the field in 2021 and there are two homestands remaining for fans to take in the sights, sounds and taste of baseball in the Canal District.