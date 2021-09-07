CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Increasing Use of Technology Strengthens Communities

mysugarhousejournal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe internet is a powerful resource for furthering education, assisting with job searches, tracking your benefits, engaging in telehealth and keeping up with life. There’s no doubt, having access to the internet is more important than ever. And teams of hi-tech experts are working nonstop to provide Americans with internet access. In fact, Comcast and others in the broadband industry have invested nearly $2 trillion since 1996 to build some of the world’s fastest, most resilient, and most widely deployed networks anywhere—a remarkable commitment by any standard.

www.mysugarhousejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Americans#Utahns#Essentials#Wi Fi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
NAACP

Comments / 0

Community Policy