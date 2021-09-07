Local students named to TTU dean’s list

More than 4,000 students have earned academic performance honors, being named to the Spring and Summer 2021 Tennessee Tech University Dean’s List. To be included on the Dean’s List, students must attend the university full time and earn a grade-point average of at least 3.1 on the 4.0 scale. Local...
Congratulations to the following students who were named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the Summer 2021 Semester (May-August 2021)! To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
Schreiner University has named qualified students to its President's and Dean's List. To be eligible for the President's List, full-time students must earn at least a 4.0 grade point average for the term, passing all classes, and have at least 12 hours credit for the term. To qualify for the Dean's List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term.
Emporia State University congratulates more than 800 undergraduates named to the university honor roll and dean's lists for spring 2021. Students from this area and their awards include:. Beth Steinlage of Goff, university honor roll and The Teachers College dean's list. Ryan Shamburg of Hiawatha, university honor roll and College...
EDINBORO, PA. - Jadyn H. Hardy of Pulaski, was named to the dean’s list at Edinboro University for the fall 2020 semester. In order to attain this academic honor, students must maintain a quality point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.
Congratulations to the following lifelong learning and accelerated nursing students for making the Summer 2021 Dean’s List. To qualify for Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum 3.50 GPA on no fewer than 12 credit hours (excluding pass/fail and audited courses). Our university patron, Saint Francis de Sales, had such a high regard for learning that he considered education to be the “eighth sacrament.” With that same esteem, the president, administration, and faculty of the University congratulate these men and women on their outstanding achievement.
Wallace State Community College congratulates the 241 students named to the President’s List and Dean’s List for the Summer 2021 semester. To earn a spot on the Wallace State President’s List, students must maintain a perfect 4.0 GPA for the semester while taking a course load of 12 or more hours. Placement on the Dean’s List is awarded to students maintaining a 3.5 GPA or higher while also taking a course load of at least 12 hours.
NORTHFIELD, VT — David Christopher Ings, of Wilmington, was named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester at Norwich University. Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors.
WILLIAMSBURG, KY. - In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands has announced that Roshan Khera of Fulton was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must be...
Ashley Dobransky, a Sophomore Biology major from Yorktown Heights, NY, has been named to the Le Moyne College Spring 2021 Dean's List. To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above. Located in a suburban setting on a picturesque 160-acre campus in Syracuse, N.Y., Le Moyne...
CORTLAND - Dakota Gillette of Hastings was named to the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester at the State University of New York College at Cortland. Gillette is majoring in inclusive education child (wait). Parents are Ron and Jill Gillette. Gillette graduated from Paul V. Moore High School in...
Schreiner University in Kerrville has named qualified students to its Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List, a full-time student must have passing grades in all courses and, must earn at least a 3.50 grade point average and at least 12 hours credit for the term. The following were...
SCHENECTADY, NEW YORK – Comprised annually, students with at least a 3.50 grade point average for the entire academic year were honored with the academic achievement. On the dean’s list was John Donahue of Marlborough. Donahue is a member of the Class of 2022 majoring in economics. Union College, founded...
WALESKA, Ga. – Reinhardt University is proud to announce the students who earned the recognition of being placed on the Spring 2021 President’s and Dean’s Lists. To be on the President’s List, students must take at least 12 credit hours, earning a 4.0 GPA and not have any incompletes. The...
WINCHESTER, VA. - Douglas Schneider, of Oswego, is one of 962 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2021 semester. To be considered for the dean’s list, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
FAIRFIELD — Three students from Solano County made the dean’s list at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Christonio Kenneth Guerrera, a junior from Fairfield, Genevieve Paige Lammon, a sophomore from Vacaville, and Trent Glenn Walker, a graduate student from Vallejo, were among the more than 6,800 students who earned a spot on the dean’s list for the spring semester.
Southern New Hampshire University has announced that Jamestown area students were named to the summer 2021 president's list and dean's list. Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the president's list. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits in specific areas.
Faythe Barrett of Manning has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 Dean's List. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.
MANCHESTER, NH - Samantha Beck of Horton has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 President's List. Eligibility for the President's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.7-4.0 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is...
