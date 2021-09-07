Local students named to TTU dean’s list

Faythe Barrett of Manning has been named to Southern New Hampshire University's summer 2021 Dean's List. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires that a student accumulate an academic grade point average (GPA) of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term. Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 150,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the "Most Innovative" regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at www.snhu.edu.

