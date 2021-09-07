CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steve Clarke feels Scotland ‘deserve more respect’ after key qualification win

By PA Staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve Clarke called for more respect from critics after Scotland pulled off a terrific 1-0 victory over Austria to boost their 2022 World Cup qualifying hopes. After a 2-0 defeat at runaway Group F leaders Denmark and a narrow 1-0 win over Moldova at Hampden Park, it was taken as read that the Scots needed at least one point in Vienna to stay in the hunt with their opponents and Israel for a play-off spot.

Comments / 0

