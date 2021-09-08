RSV cases on the rise as COVID-19 restrictions ease, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - U.S. health officials are asking Americans to be watchful as COVID-19 precautions are being lifted, paving the way for another common virus to take hold. According to the National Institutes of Health, respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, infects the cells that line the lungs and breathing passages. Symptoms are similar to the common cold such as a runny nose, loss of appetite, and coughing or wheezing. Symptoms usually stay mild in older children and adults though some people are at risk of more serious disease including infants, older adults and people with a weakened immune system.