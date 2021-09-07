CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memories of 9/11 From Inside New York City Public School Classrooms

By Gabrielle Birkner
thecity.nyc
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story was originally published by Chalkbeat, a nonprofit news organization covering public education. Sign up for their newsletters here: ckbe.at/newsletters. It was the beginning of the school day at the beginning of the school year at the beginning of the millennium. Millions of American children were in classrooms on the morning of September 11, 2001, when hijackers flew planes into the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Then-President George W. Bush was in the classroom, too — reading with young Florida students until his chief of staff whispered in his ear: “America is under attack.”

