CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

With ‘alpha’ Elgton Jenkins stepping in, Packers confident they can thrive without David Bakhtiari

By JASON WILDE For the State Journal
Chippewa Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY — Even Elgton Jenkins realizes this is not normal. He doesn’t mind, of course. It’s just ... well, different. In most NFL cities, the prospect of kicking off the season without your franchise left tackle would be unnerving, to say the least. Coaches and quarterbacks and other offensive linemen would all say the right things, expressing confidence the fill-in starter would be up to the task and is ready for the job, but privately, they’d be worried.

chippewa.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Packers#American Football#Pro Bowler#The New Orleans Saints#Tiaa Bank Field#Acl#Elias Sports Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy