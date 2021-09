DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Jean Samson, 78, a resident at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home passed away September 3, 2021 at Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse. Born on May 6, 1943, daughter of Howard and Beatrice (Dano) Samson, she attended General Brown High School. Sandra was a member of the Jefferson Rehabilitation Center family and she worked at Productions Unlimited for many years.