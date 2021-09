Funeral services for 68-year old Felipe Santillan Martinez will be Sunday afternoon, September 12, at 2:00, at Goodwin Funeral Home in Cadiz. Visitation will begin at 1:00 Sunday afternoon. Survivors include:. Wife – Concepción Castañeda Estrada. Daughter – Juana Alejandra Rodriguez Jiménez. Step Son – Efrain Barrios Castañeda.