Peoria County, IL

Staying fire safe on the farm

By Andy Weber
hoiabc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEORIA COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) -- As harvest season approaches, the Peoria County Farm Bureau wants to remind folks about the risk of combine and field fires. According to the bureau, corn crop yields are continually increasing. In turn, that causes more residue to end up on exhaust systems and worn out bearings. On Tuesday, farmers took part in a fire safety presentation, which included fire extinguisher training and what to do when calling 9-1-1.

#Fire Protection#Fire Extinguisher#Fire Safety

