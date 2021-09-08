Carmel itself is a garden and right in the middle of it there is another secret garden that can make you feel even more like a squirrel running through an endless forest of native plants. Mission Trail Park (or Mission Trail Nature Preserve), designated as a nature park in 1979, provides for a fantastic one-and-a-half-mile-long hiking passage from Mountain View Avenue to Rio Road, where the Carmel Mission Basilica Museum is located and open for touring. Dogs are also able to enjoy this native plant garden that includes Monterey pine forest, coast live oak woodland, wetland, willow riparian corridor and a coastal prairie. Photographed by Agata Popęda.