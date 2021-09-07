Slog PM: Vaccine Verification System Coming to King County, Mexico Decriminalizes Abortion, You Gotta Flash Your Vax Card at Most Seattle-Area Sports Arenas
King County is developing a vaccine verification system: The system "could go into effect next month at certain non-essential, high-risk settings," reports the Seattle Times. It would facilitate the process of checking vax status at places like clubs, bars, stadiums, theaters, etc., and make it a much more streamlined affair. The county is also "gathering feedback from community organizations, labor union, businesses, and cities" about the system.www.thestranger.com
