Government InfrastructureCapitol News IllinoisenergyIllinoisJerry Nowicki. Elusive energy regulation in State House near deadline. By Jerry Nowicki The Illinois House was scheduled to return to Springfield Thursday, Sept. 9 to try again at passing an elusive energy regulation overhaul, days after the governor’s office announced support for a new proposal. It’s the latest push for a legislative accomplishment that has eluded governor JB Pritzker...