Disneyland Halloween 2021 | Oogie Boogie Bash & More!
Disneyland Halloween 2021 is officially in full swing. Halloween has always been one of my absolute favorite times to visit the Disneyland Resort. There are plenty of special experiences and attractions to get excited about, including the return of the Oogie Boogie Bash, the Dia de los Muertos celebration at the Plaza de la Familia, and the 20th time the Haunted Mansion has been transformed into Haunted Mansion Holiday.
