Disneyland Halloween 2021 | Oogie Boogie Bash & More!

The 50th anniversary celebrations at Walt Disney World Resort are around the corner, and Mickey Mouse has a few tricks up his sleeve!. Guests will be able to enjoy all of the parks and their new decor, as well as new shows such as Disney Enchantment, Harmonious, and Disney KiteTails. Now, it seems the 50 teachers will be able to do the same thing! Teachers do so much for young minds, helping to shape them as they grow, and Disney definitely wants to make sure that teachers are not only inspiring but are also inspired.

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO