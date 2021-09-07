CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Firefighters work to contain fire near Jewell

By The Astorian
The Astorian
 6 days ago

Firefighters were working Tuesday to put out a human-caused fire that erupted on private land near Jewell on Monday, the Oregon Department of Forestry said. The Department of Forestry and the Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Department have kept the fire in check and, after an all-night stretch, continued to douse actively burning sites and cut a line around the impacted area so the blaze doesn't spread.

