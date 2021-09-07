Firefighters work to contain fire near Jewell

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire which broke out in a park in Costa Mesa Monday morning. Sept. 6, 2021. (Costa Mesa FD/Twitter) The fire was reported in Talbert Regional Park, located in the 200 block of Victoria Street, at about 6:30 a.m. Costa Mesa Fire Department crews, along with the Orange County Fire Authority and Newport Beach and Huntington Beach fire departments, responded to find the blaze burning in heavy brush. With the help of water-dropping helicopters, crews had the fire contained by 7:30 a.m. The fire burned a 60-by-60-foot area, according to CMFD Capt. Joseph Noceti. There was no word on a cause. There were no reported injuries. Scorching hot temperatures coupled with low humidity levels have elevated the wildfire risk throughout the Southland region over Labor Day weekend. Firefighters also extinguished a small brush fire which erupted Monday in the Angeles National Forest about 20 miles north of La Verne.

