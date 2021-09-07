Firefighters work to contain fire near Jewell

Firefighters were working Tuesday to put out a human-caused fire that erupted on private land near Jewell on Monday, the Oregon Department of Forestry said. The Department of Forestry and the Elsie-Vinemaple Fire Department have kept the fire in check and, after an all-night stretch, continued to douse actively burning sites and cut a line around the impacted area so the blaze doesn't spread.
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Crews have made progress on the Fielder Creek Fire burning northwest of Rogue River on the 900-block of Fielder Creek road holding the line and keeping the fire at 32 acres. According to a press release from the Oregon Department of Forestry South West District, resources...
The Monument Fire, burning near Monument Peak in Trinity County, has grown to almost 186,000 acres and prompted new evacuations for the Hayfork area on Tuesday. As of 8:44 p.m. on Monday night, September 6, the Monument Fire is estimated to have burned 184,142 acres with 41% containment. US Forest...
Crews working to contain the Dixie Fire continue their efforts Friday after California's second-largest wildfire in history burned actively through the night. The nearly 2-month-old wildfire has burned at least 881,086 acres, or 1,376 square miles, in Butte, Plumas, Lassen, Shasta and Tehama counties. The fire was 55% contained as of Friday evening, Cal Fire said.
Smoke from the Oak Grove Fire as seen from the east, Pine Valley, Utah, Sunday. (Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands, St. George News) — ST. GEORGE — About 30 hours after the Oak Grove Fire was first reported, the latest estimate from the U.S. Forest Service places the fire's current size at around 400 acres.
The Knob Fire which began on Sunday roughly doubled in size since yesterday morning and is now 1931 acres burning mostly in brush and timber and is still 0% contained, according to the Northern California Geographic Coordination Center. They warn, “Overnight fire spread continued to the southwest through the Trinity River corridor.” (See Maps below.)
SAN DIEGO – A small brush fire broke out Monday evening in the northeastern part of San Diego County, requiring an air response from firefighters to slow the spread of the blaze. The fire, dubbed the Ranch Fire, was reported just before 5 p.m. near Eagle Peak Road, west of...
MILFORD, Calif. — Firefighters are working to protect homes and businesses in Milford as the Dixie Fire approaches 870,000 acres. Thursday night, the southern flank of the fire burned downslope towards Highway 395 until winds shifted direction around midnight. Crews are working to construct contingency lines to the north and...
Crews continue to make steady progress against the 1,427-acre Chaparral Fire, which erupted at the edge of the Cleveland National Forest in southwest Riverside County and was 50% contained as of early Tuesday. "Firefighting efforts will continue throughout the week as firefighters work to cool hot spots and build containment...
A wildfire burning north of Grand Junction is nearing 100% containment. The fire was first reported Saturday afternoon in the Bookcliffs approximately 10 miles north of Grand Junction. According to BLM Colorado Fire, the fire was estimated to cover about 95 acres on Saturday, and by Monday, the fire had only grown to about 99 acres thanks to a tremendous response from firefighters.
As firefighters continue to work on the Airola Fire, Tuolumne County is beginning cleanup on the fully-contained Washington Fire. The Airola Fire near Parrotts Ferry Road in Calaveras County is 89% contained at 639 acres as of Thursday, the Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said. As of Wednesday night, the Washington...
Thanks to cool and damp weather and continued firefighting efforts, three fires in the Superior National Forest have remained roughly the same size for several days. The Greenwood Fire, about 10 miles south of Isabella, remained at approximately 26,000 acres and at 37% containment. There were 428 personnel assigned to the fire on Sunday. Fire crews have continued to secure the fire perimeter to ensure the safety of residents as they return to their homes.
OLD STATION, Calif. - The Dixie Fire remained very active on Thursday. Fire engines could be seen driving along Highway 44 in Old Station. Plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from Don Caruso’s home. “It's been pretty bad for the past week or so,” said Caruso. “We've had...
CHICO, Calif. — At around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, Chico firefighters responded to multiple reports of a house on fire near Bidwell Junior High School off of Primrose Lane. Within a matter of minutes, crews with the Chico Fire Department (CFD) knocked down the fire. All residents inside...
COSTA MESA (CBSLA) – Firefighters quickly knocked down a brush fire which broke out in a park in Costa Mesa Monday morning.
The fire was reported in Talbert Regional Park, located in the 200 block of Victoria Street, at about 6:30 a.m.
Costa Mesa Fire Department crews, along with the Orange County Fire Authority and Newport Beach and Huntington Beach fire departments, responded to find the blaze burning in heavy brush.
With the help of water-dropping helicopters, crews had the fire contained by 7:30 a.m.
The fire burned a 60-by-60-foot area, according to CMFD Capt. Joseph Noceti.
There was no word on a cause. There were no reported injuries.
Scorching hot temperatures coupled with low humidity levels have elevated the wildfire risk throughout the Southland region over Labor Day weekend. Firefighters also extinguished a small brush fire which erupted Monday in the Angeles National Forest about 20 miles north of La Verne.
Firefighters contained a small vegetation fire dubbed the Neeley Fire near Guerneville Thursday evening, Sept. 2. Ben Nicholls, fire chief of the CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, said that no one was injured, nor were any structures damaged, but approximately a quarter of an acre burned in the 16220 Neeley Road area, south of the Russian River.
CASTAIC, Calif. — Firefighters from the U.S. Forest service with help from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported progress overnight as they battled a brush fire near the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Castaic that has charred 454 acres. "Today, aircraft and ground crews will seek opportunities to...
Just after 1:00 pm Tuesday, the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District was dispatched to a report of vegetation fire in the area of E Cypress Road near Bethel Island Road in the City of Oakley. While responding, Engine 59 reported a column of smoke from the Town of Discovery...
CASTAIC, Calif. — Firefighters from the U.S. Forest service with help from the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported progress overnight as they battled a 400-acre brush fire near the Golden State (5) Freeway north of Castaic. The fire, at last report, had 0% containment and was first reported around...
