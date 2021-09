Hundreds of agricultural groups have voiced concern regarding the tax proposals being considered and how they will impact the industry. Letters were sent to congressional leaders detailing the crucial tax policies that farmers and ranchers have come to rely on. A group of more than 300 ag organizations has highlighted four key tax provisions that will be critical for the future of the industry in a recent letter. The letter emphasizes the importance of estate taxes, stepped-up basis, the 199A small business deduction, and like-kind exchanges.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO