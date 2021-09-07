CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, FL

Sumter schools see increases in enrollment

By Garrett Shiflet, Daily Sun Staff Writer
Villages Daily Sun
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile schools in neighboring counties had a drop in enrollment this year, those in Sumter County have opened their doors to more students. The Sumter County School District and The Villages Charter School both have high enrollment numbers this school year. At the beginning of last year, the Sumter County School District had 4,764 students, not including pre-K or the Charter School. It now has 5,222 students enrolled, an increase of 458 students. And despite a national bus driver shortage, the Sumter County School District has added six to seven bus routes, totaling 63 routes to accommodate students.

