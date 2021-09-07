CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MYTHM and Matheny Rattle Bones with “Reflex”

By Ali Mooney
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the hottest acts in the underground bass scene, MYTHM and Matheny, have joined forces to create a powerhouse of an EP. The underground has put its foot on the gas and not let up once this year and two artists who’ve been consistently pumping out the fire are non-other than MYTHM and Matheny. Both have very unique styles and bring something different to their corners of bass music, but you might ask yourself what happens when you combine the two? The answer is pure madness on one hell of an EP and their collaborative release, Reflex, might be the hardest Wormhole release yet.

