Recently I went up to the government center to visit El Dorado County’s veterans memorial. I didn’t really know what to expect but what I found was amazing. The memorial dedicated in 2006 on the corner of Fair Lane and Ray Lawyer Drive across the street from the library is quite impressive for our relatively small county. It honors exceptional individuals, military units and events with engraved plaques or benches and also honors local veterans with engraved bricks or markers. Even the flagpoles have plaques on them and there is a beautiful view.

EL DORADO COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO