Hopatcong, NJ

Video Shows Pet Owner Leaving Guinea Pig For Dead In NJ

By Valerie Musson
 6 days ago
The Hopatcong Animal Shelter is attempting to track down the person who was caught on surveillance footage before dawn Tuesday abandoning a guinea pig outside a local home without food or water. Photo Credit: Hopatcong Animal Shelter via Facebook

The Hopatcong Animal Shelter is attempting to track down the person who was caught on surveillance footage before dawn Tuesday abandoning a guinea pig outside a local home without food or water.

The animal was left in front of a home on Larson Trail in Hopatcong just after 4:40 a.m., according to a post on the shelter’s official Facebook page:

The guinea pig was left without food or water, along with a note and a bag of supplies.

“The cage was completely soiled and his stomach was yellow from sitting in his urine,” the Facebook post says.

A follow-up post shows a photo of the animal and the accompanying note:

“HI! My name is Marbles!” reads the note. Please take care of me!”

Anyone with information about the person’s identity is asked to call the Hopatcong Police Department at 973-398-5000.

