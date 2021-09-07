CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glascock County, GA

Public safety leaders recall Sept. 11

By Wayne Parham
mcduffieprogress.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe McDuffie Progress asked several public safety leaders in the area about what they remember from Sept. 11, 2001, and how it has shaped them since. Those who responded and provided answers include Chief Courtney Gale, of the Thomson Police Department; Sgt. Matthew Baxley, Georgia State Patrol Post 25 acting post commander; Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley; Chief Stephen Sewell, of the Thomson-McDuffie Fire Department.

www.mcduffieprogress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Thomson, GA
County
Glascock County, GA
County
Mcduffie County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Mcduffie Progress#Sgt#Georgia State Patrol Post#Sheriff Kelley#Burke Co#Ema#Pentagon#Fire Departments

Comments / 0

Community Policy