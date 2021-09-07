Public safety leaders recall Sept. 11

The McDuffie Progress asked several public safety leaders in the area about what they remember from Sept. 11, 2001, and how it has shaped them since. Those who responded and provided answers include Chief Courtney Gale, of the Thomson Police Department; Sgt. Matthew Baxley, Georgia State Patrol Post 25 acting post commander; Glascock County Sheriff Jeremy Kelley; Chief Stephen Sewell, of the Thomson-McDuffie Fire Department.