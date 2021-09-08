Bose unveils Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and Alexa
Right after announcing the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones last week, Bose has unveiled the Smart Soundbar 900. Aimed at being a worthy addition to any home theatre, the Smart Soundbar 900 has Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a whole lot more. There’s even AirPlay 2 support and Spotify Connect support, along with support for connecting to other Bose smart speakers for a multi-room audio experience.www.xda-developers.com
