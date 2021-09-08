CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bose unveils Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and Alexa

By Adam Conway
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight after announcing the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones last week, Bose has unveiled the Smart Soundbar 900. Aimed at being a worthy addition to any home theatre, the Smart Soundbar 900 has Dolby Atmos support, HDMI eARC, Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a whole lot more. There’s even AirPlay 2 support and Spotify Connect support, along with support for connecting to other Bose smart speakers for a multi-room audio experience.

