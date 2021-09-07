CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pendleton, OR

Letter: Is the city courting disaster?

East Oregonian
 7 days ago

The most recent destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana and New York was a real wakeup call to residents in the Northeast. Could that happen to Pendleton?. If you’re a longtime resident, the Columbus Day Storm in 1964 should ring a bell, both hurricane force winds and rain. Fortunately, most of the damages — other than uprooted trees and downed power lines — were lost shingles, a few fences and small sheds.

www.eastoregonian.com

The Associated Press

Putin in self-isolation due to COVID cases in inner circle

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin entered self-isolation after people in his inner circle became infected with the coronavirus, the Kremlin said Tuesday, adding that the leader himself tested negative for COVID-19. Putin, who is fully vaccinated with Russia’s Sputnik V, held several public engagements indoors Monday and even said that he may have to quarantine soon. An aide at the time sought to suggest he was speaking generally and insisted Tuesday that no one’s heath was endangered.
PUBLIC HEALTH
