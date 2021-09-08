NASCAR fines Kyle Busch for safety violation at Darlington

NASCAR has fined Cup driver Kyle Busch $50,000 for a safety violation that took place during Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500 race at Darlington. The penalty stems from an incident in which Busch drove his No. 18 Toyota at an excessive speed into the garage area, hitting multiple cones and sending people near the entryway scattering. Busch drove his car into the area after crashing out of the race early in the second stage. His exit came after Austin Dillon made contact with his car to send him into the wall.