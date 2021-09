Beloit, WI - Mary M. Nickolette, 81 of Beloit, WI passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Green Knolls at Beloit. She was born on August 6, 1940 in Beloit, WI, the daughter of Vincent and Margaret Nee Sennett. Mary was a 1958 graduate of Beloit Catholic High School. She married Tracy Nickolette on October 2, 1965 at St. Jude Catholic Church. They raised two children, Colleen and Mark. Tracy predeceased Mary on October 8, 2012.