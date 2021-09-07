CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halsey channels emotion and empowerment in “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”

By Krista Kroiss
Emerald Media
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith their fourth studio album, Halsey brings powerful and creepy songs with empowering themes around feminism, love and the thrill of fighting for your desires. Produced by Nine Inch Nails members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the album is Halsey’s strongest work so far. “If I Can’t Have Love, I...

