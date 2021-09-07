Halsey channels emotion and empowerment in “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power”

New Zealand’s pop princess Lorde shifted the course of Gen-Z pop in 2013 when her inescapable debut single “Royals” led to a cult classic debut record. “Pure Heroine,” however, was where the sixteen-year-old found herself in the same emotional positions as her teenage audience over slower, moodier and more left-field production than her contemporaries. Even eight years later, standout cuts “Tennis Court” and “Ribs” haven’t met their match with songs that better describe the numbed disquietude of her generation and fears of growing up nearly every teenager relates to. Though the vocals and minimal production didn’t fit quite snugly on the radio next to the popular arena-sized pop at the time, fans understood it enough to make 2017’s “Melodrama” the most anticipated album of that year. In a bold move towards maximalism, it made its case for the best pop album of the 2010s upon release, building on the themes of her debut and fitting them into a loose narrative that struck fans and critics as life-affirming.

