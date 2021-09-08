CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Police: Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a Missouri woman accused of cutting the throat of a 6-year-old boy late last month. Natalia Jacquemin, 46, of St. Peters, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Aug. 27 attack, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Jacquemin called police late that night to report she had “slit the throat” of the boy, whom she thought was dead, police said.

stjosephpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Charles, MO
Saint Charles, MO
Crime & Safety
City
St. Louis, MO
City
St. Peters, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

Saint Joseph, MO
26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations

 https://stjosephpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy