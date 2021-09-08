Police: Missouri woman cut throat of 6-year-old boy

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Police have arrested a Missouri woman accused of cutting the throat of a 6-year-old boy late last month. Natalia Jacquemin, 46, of St. Peters, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the Aug. 27 attack, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Jacquemin called police late that night to report she had “slit the throat” of the boy, whom she thought was dead, police said.